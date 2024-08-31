Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

