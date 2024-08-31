FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

FAT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.05. 21,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.48.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

In related news, Director Mark Elenowitz acquired 6,200 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,210 shares of company stock valued at $97,547. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in FAT Brands by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

