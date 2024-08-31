Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.91

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.91 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 395.61 ($5.22). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 1,146,029 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 679.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.80.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is 1,379.31%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.