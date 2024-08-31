Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.19

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 7838892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,070,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,842,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,680,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,028 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

