Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,766,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the July 31st total of 1,704,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, engages in the development, production, and marketing of biometric systems and technologies in Sweden, France, Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies.

