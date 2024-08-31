Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,766,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the July 31st total of 1,704,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
