First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BUSE

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3,072.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Busey by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.