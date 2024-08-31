First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.57

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.57 and last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 59745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

