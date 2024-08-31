First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,480. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.2 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

