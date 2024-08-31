First Personal Financial Services Acquires 1,916 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.76. 401,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.