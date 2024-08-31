First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 2,113 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,065,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

