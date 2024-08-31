First Personal Financial Services Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.37% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

CWI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

