First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.32. 1,252,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,593. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

