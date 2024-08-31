First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,682. The company has a market cap of $870.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

