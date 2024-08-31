First Personal Financial Services Sells 401 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises about 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.18% of Badger Meter worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.