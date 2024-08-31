First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 15,615,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

