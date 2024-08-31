First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.