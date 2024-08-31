First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $38.91.
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
