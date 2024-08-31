First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.57

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 194491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

