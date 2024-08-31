First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.57

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 194491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
