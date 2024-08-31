Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $174.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

