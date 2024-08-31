Five9’s (FIVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

