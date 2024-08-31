Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

FLO opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,016,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 782,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 583,749 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 520,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,392,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

