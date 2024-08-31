Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Flywire by 671.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

FLYW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.11. 1,430,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -166.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

