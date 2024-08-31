Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $9,007,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.78. 758,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.