Fonville Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,652,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,446,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 401.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 499,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 400,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,297,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 381,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,132. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.