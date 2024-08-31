Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,703 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 184,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

