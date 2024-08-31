Fonville Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 290,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,168. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

