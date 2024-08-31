Fonville Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after buying an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 945,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,957. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

