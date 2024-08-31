Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. 986,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,969. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.