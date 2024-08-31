FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

FormFactor stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $723,654 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

