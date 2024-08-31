Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,000 Shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 91.32% of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DVND traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.22. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Profile

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations.

