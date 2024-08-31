Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 35,340 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.47% of Grand Canyon Education worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

