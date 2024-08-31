Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $43,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.78. 655,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

