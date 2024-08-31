Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 211,570 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $26,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 124,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

