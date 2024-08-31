Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $258.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day moving average is $244.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

