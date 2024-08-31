Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,296,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 101,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.26. The company had a trading volume of 463,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,090. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

