Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,766. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

