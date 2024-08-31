Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,596 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.14% of RTX worth $181,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,997. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

