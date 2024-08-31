Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $83,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $115.73. 2,645,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

