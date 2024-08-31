Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.28 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.18. 1,448,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,807. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

