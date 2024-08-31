Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $101.30 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $101,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 168.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 976,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,462,000 after buying an additional 760,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,109,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

