Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.33% of Skyline Champion worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $93.52 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $1,093,930.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,136 shares of company stock worth $4,066,583 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

