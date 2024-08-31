Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,956 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.