Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.34% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

