Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $344,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 125,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,702. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

