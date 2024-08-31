Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,093,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

