Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $87.31 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.15% of Workday worth $87,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,528. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,172 shares of company stock valued at $118,034,332. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

