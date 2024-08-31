Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

