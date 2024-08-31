Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

