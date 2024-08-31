Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.41% of Merit Medical Systems worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.68 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

