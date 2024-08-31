Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $541,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $15,543,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in UiPath by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in UiPath by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 32,705,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,834,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

