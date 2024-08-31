Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193,173 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.